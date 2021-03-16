His performance earned him Big Ten Pitcher of the Week and honors from multiple baseball outlets.

In the second game of the four-game series versus Penn State, RHP McCade Brown had a historic and stellar outing. Brown pitched seven no-hit innings and impressively struck out 16 of the 23 batters he faced. His 16 strikeouts tied the school record for the most strikeouts in a game by an IU pitcher. Brad Edwards initially set the Indiana school record with 16 against Quinnipiac on Mar. 17, 2000.

Indiana’s Brown Earns National, Big Ten Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University baseball RHP McCade Brown was a popular man in the weekly national and conference awards after a record performance this past weekend.

Brown was named the D1Baseball/AstroTurf Player of the Week, the Perfect Game/Rawlings Pitcher of the Week, Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

In an 8-0 win over Penn State this past Saturday, Brown was dominant for the Hoosiers. The sophomore hurler matched the Indiana school record with a career-high 16 strikeouts in seven, no-hit innings. He also broke the IU record for most strikeouts in a Big Ten game, eclipsing the previous record of 13.

After walking two-straight batters in the top of the first, Brown went on to sit down 15-straight Nittany Lions. In that stretch, he posted 13 strikeouts and two groundouts. Brown's 16 strikeouts were the most since Brad Edwards set the Indiana school record with 16 against Quinnipiac on Mar. 17, 2000.

On the season, Brown is 2-0 with an ERA of 0.64. He’s struck out an amazing 28 batters in 14.0 innings pitched and opposing batters are hitting just .068 against him this year, as he’s allowed just three hits and issued two walks.

The Indiana Hoosiers are back in action this weekend when the team hosts Purdue at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind. for a three-game, Big Ten series. The set gets underway on Friday, Mar. 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

For all the latest on Indiana University baseball, be sure to follow the team at @IndianaBase on Twitter, Facebook