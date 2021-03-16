For Alabama defensive standout Trevon McAlpine conversations with Indiana defensive assistant coach Kevin Peoples paid off in a huge way recently, as the Saraland High School defensive tackle has an offer from the Hoosiers.

"It felt good getting an offer from a big school like Indiana," McAlpine told TheHoosier.com. "Coach Peoples and I had been talking for a week or two. They at the top of the list.

"I feel like Coach Tom Allen is doing a good job. Every year the team is getting better and last year was big, finishing top 2 in the Big Ten East."

As for his relationship with Peoples, McAlpine notes it is getting stronger.

"Our relationship is growing, and I am excited to see where it goes."