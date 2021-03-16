With a strong junior season in the rearview mirror, Brebeuf Jesuit High School (IN) defensive standout Joe Strickland recently dropped his top ten schools, and Indiana is in the fold.

In addition to the Hoosiers, Strickland listed Cincinnati, Purdue, Harvard, Michigan, Virginia, Penn State, Northwestern, Stanford and Nebraska as his top programs.

Strickland told TheHoosier.com his announcement comes at a right time.

"It feels like a weight lifted off my chest, but I am still going through the process and trying to find the best place for me in the long run. All of them are favorites as of right now, and it wasn't that tough to narrow the list. I have a lot of great schools and I just wanted to make the right decision for me and these schools will be in the front," Strickland said.