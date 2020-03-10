Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tweets of the Day

Beyond excited for the next chapter. Time to get to work @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/1eVW6etnqE — Peyton Ramsey (@P_Rams12) March 9, 2020

New name for IU basketball: Gabe Wiznitzer, 6-foot-11, 240 out of Hargrave Military, top 150 talent IU plans to watch this week. https://t.co/nulnYSFxvp — Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 9, 2020

"Heard on the Hoosier" pod for March 9 features @CMABasketball head coach and Trey's dad, Mark Galloway, who is fantastic. Galloway's choice for Mr. Basketball -- IU signee Anthony Leal -- joins at the 43 minute mark.



Tons of stuff for #iubb to unpack.https://t.co/M43H4J3ZAu — Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 9, 2020

Third Team All-Big Ten:



Trayce Jackson-Davis #iubb

Joe Wieskamp

Nate Reuvers

D'Mitrik Trice

Geo Baker

Kofi Cockburn (media)

Marcus Carr (media) — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 9, 2020

Big Ten All-Freshman Team:



Kofi Cockburn

Trayce Jackson-Davis #iubb

C.J. Fredrick

Franz Wagner

Rocket Watts — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 9, 2020

The 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/M2mVxPb7lD — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 9, 2020

