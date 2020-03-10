The Hoosier Daily: March 10
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Junior Day: Prospect reactions, QB offered, out-of-state connections
Trayce Jackson-Davis named to Big Ten honors teams
HOTH: Anthony Leal and Mark Galloway join the show
Tweets of the Day
Beyond excited for the next chapter. Time to get to work @NUFBFamily pic.twitter.com/1eVW6etnqE— Peyton Ramsey (@P_Rams12) March 9, 2020
New name for IU basketball: Gabe Wiznitzer, 6-foot-11, 240 out of Hargrave Military, top 150 talent IU plans to watch this week. https://t.co/nulnYSFxvp— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 9, 2020
"Heard on the Hoosier" pod for March 9 features @CMABasketball head coach and Trey's dad, Mark Galloway, who is fantastic. Galloway's choice for Mr. Basketball -- IU signee Anthony Leal -- joins at the 43 minute mark.— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 9, 2020
Tons of stuff for #iubb to unpack.https://t.co/M43H4J3ZAu
Third Team All-Big Ten:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 9, 2020
Trayce Jackson-Davis #iubb
Joe Wieskamp
Nate Reuvers
D'Mitrik Trice
Geo Baker
Kofi Cockburn (media)
Marcus Carr (media)
Big Ten All-Freshman Team:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 9, 2020
Kofi Cockburn
Trayce Jackson-Davis #iubb
C.J. Fredrick
Franz Wagner
Rocket Watts
The 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket is set. #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/M2mVxPb7lD— Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 9, 2020
Headlines
Big Bird or Big Dance? Where IU basketball actually stands as tournament week begins -- Indianapolis Star
RAMSEY TRANSFERRING TO NORTHWESTERN -- Hoosier Sports Report
STATUS OF NEBRASKA’S MACK, BURKE UNKNOWN HEADED INTO B1G TOURNEY -- Hoosier Sports Report
Transcript: Archie Miller on the Big Ten coaches teleconference -- Inside The Hall
Breaking down IU men’s basketball’s path in the Big Ten Tournament -- Indiana Daily Student
Projecting the top line of the NCAA Tournament bracket -- Indiana Daily Student
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.