Indiana had a chance to hit a bunch of important benchmarks in their final regular season game --- 10 wins in conference, 20 wins on the season, an assured NCAA berth --- and failed to reach any of them. Now at 19-12 and the 11 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers have some work in front of them. We talk about the disappointment with the way the regular season ended, which turns into a longer conversation about what exactly is going on with IU at the end of Year 3 of the Miller era. We then talk about the importance of the next couple of weeks to the overall health of the program, chat a bit about Indiana's place on the NCAA bubble, and discuss the Archie-Lunardi-Sesame Street faux controversy that's dominated the headlines the last couple of days.