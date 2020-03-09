Indiana hosted its second junior day of the 2020 calendar year Saturday, and, after the success the Jan. 26 junior day yielded, the staff was hoping for something similar this weekend.

The event was geared toward out-of-state prospects primarily, though Valparaiso offensive tackle John Hofer attended the second day because he could not make the first one. Indiana, after the shifting around the happened on staff in February and before the hiring of strength coach Aaron Wellman is official, found some success anyway.

Prospects were able to watch Indiana basketball's regular season finale with the coaching staff as well as attend the Hoosiers' first spring practice of the season. They also had plenty of one-on-one time with a staff that has taken on a new look recently.

All of the prospects made note of some aspect about each area of their visits.