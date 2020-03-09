“Heard on the Hoosier” podcast for March 8, 2020 includes Culver Academy head coach Mark Galloway, the father of 2020 Indiana-signee Trey Galloway. Enjoyable as they come, we discuss a range of topics surrounding hoops in Indiana, as well as his take on his Trey’s game, Culver’s current situation heading into the Michigan City Regional Saturday, as well as opinions on Indiana head coach Archie Miller, who he thinks should win Mr. Basketball, and a lot more. Coach Galloway is incredible.

2020 Indiana-signee and Bloomington South senior Anthony Leal is the special guest, and continues to impress with the way he handles himself. A lot of recruits talk, Leal walks that out, which is evident in our 25-minute conversation. We discuss nerds, favorite teachers, JR Holmes, his teammates and their situation ahead of the Seymour Regional, the number could he potentially wear at Indiana, and more. I suggest a nickname, Anthony laughs at some of my “dad” jokes, and the personal side of Anthony comes out.