Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the All-Freshman and Third Team All-Big Ten teams Monday evening.

Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the All-Freshman and Third Team All-Big Ten teams, the conference announced Monday evening.

His selection to the All-Big Ten Third Team was by both the coaches and the media.

Jackson-Davis averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 2019-20 and was the only Hoosier to receive postseason honors. He had highlight games against Minnesota – 27 points, 16 rebounds – and against Nebraska – 25 points, 15 rebounds.

The Center grove graduate totaled 10 double-doubles, with four coming in his last eight games.

According to KenPom.com, within his usage bracket, he ranked 85th in offensive rating and 73rd in block percentage nationally, and he was considered the MVP in 11 of Indiana's games.

Jackson-Davis was one of five Hoosiers to play in all 31 regular season games and one of three to start every game.

Indiana ended the regular season ranked No. 25 in the nation in rebounding rate and spent much of the season hovering around the No. 10 spot, and Jackson-Davis was the leading rebounder for a majority of the year.

Jackson-Davis came up short for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award, however. The award went to Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn, who averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season. Cockburn was named to the All-Freshman team as well and was selected to the Third Team by the media.