 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 24th
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: June 24th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana 'number one' for prep WR Latrell Fordham

Cathedral PG Tayshawn Comer a name to keep tabs on in 2022

2021 safety Demond Snyder discusses prospect of IU ahead of July commitment

IU returns zero positive COVID-19 tests for athletes & staff

Tweets of the Day

IU ATHLETICS REPORTS ZERO POSITIVES IN FIRST ROUND OF COVID-19 TESTING-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU REPORTS 38 VIOLATIONS IN TWO-YEAR PERIOD-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU HIRES WILLIAMS AS THIRD ASSISTANT-- Hoosier Sports Report

Let’s check in on IU football recruiting real quick, shall we?-- Crimson Quarry

IUMS Mourns the Loss of Ken Snow-- IU Athletics

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena test positive for COVID-19-- Yahoo Sports

MLB commissioner will impose 2020 season after failing to strike deal with union-- Yahoo Sports

Report: Tom Brady part of Bucs' group workout despite recent positive coronavirus tests-- ESPN

Andre Drummond to pick up option to stay with Cavs-- ESPN

