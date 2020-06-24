TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 24th

The Hoosier Daily: June 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana 'number one' for prep WR Latrell Fordham
Cathedral PG Tayshawn Comer a name to keep tabs on in 2022
2021 safety Demond Snyder discusses prospect of IU ahead of July commitment
IU returns zero positive COVID-19 tests for athletes & staff
Tweets of the Day
IU Athletics administered 187 COVID-19 tests upon player/staff arrival, with zero positive tests reported, per release. #iubb #iufb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 23, 2020
Testing began on June 9.
"By the time he got to his last season in Bloomington, he was an ELITE player."@RobbieHummel and other panelists praised @VicOladipo's accomplishments for @IndianaMBB and explained why he made the #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) June 23, 2020
More ➡️ https://t.co/uK5MCRj5Yk pic.twitter.com/i3BlJjxPOv
Final Day of the Quarantine Club. The young bucks got in work, and taught the old dog new tricks. We marched, survived a run away truck. Our future leaders. The torch has been past.👊🏾 ✌🏾— Darrell Thompson (@DThompsonMN) June 23, 2020
Thank you!
@true_thompson @RaceThompson1 @sanjaylumpkin34 @mwex23 pic.twitter.com/1RfKhfnO5C
Ladies and gentlemen - your complete #BTNAllDecade 2nd Team. 🏀— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 23, 2020
Who should have made it? Who will make tomorrow's First Team? 👀
More: https://t.co/tJBP1RNQRm pic.twitter.com/Fpr17Mcp56
IM BACK HOOSIERS!!! I am beyond excited to be heading back to B-Town!! Thank you @TeriMoren for believing in me and giving me the opportunity! It was so special as a GA and I simply cannot wait to get to work and be a part of @IndianaWBB #dotheWORK 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hSyeIYoRWs— Ashley Williams (@IUCoachAsh) June 23, 2020
Headlines
IU ATHLETICS REPORTS ZERO POSITIVES IN FIRST ROUND OF COVID-19 TESTING-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU REPORTS 38 VIOLATIONS IN TWO-YEAR PERIOD-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU HIRES WILLIAMS AS THIRD ASSISTANT-- Hoosier Sports Report
Let’s check in on IU football recruiting real quick, shall we?-- Crimson Quarry
IUMS Mourns the Loss of Ken Snow-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena test positive for COVID-19-- Yahoo Sports
MLB commissioner will impose 2020 season after failing to strike deal with union-- Yahoo Sports
Report: Tom Brady part of Bucs' group workout despite recent positive coronavirus tests-- ESPN
Andre Drummond to pick up option to stay with Cavs-- ESPN
July can't come soon enough:— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2020
➖ NBA season resumes July 30
➖ MLB season starts July 24
➖ NFL training camps open late July
➖ NHL projected to resume late July
➖ MLS season resumes July 8
➖ WNBA season starts July 24
(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/fSEctl93KF
----
