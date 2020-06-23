 TheHoosier - 2021 safety Demond Snyder discusses prospect of IU ahead of July commitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-23 13:26:56 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 safety Demond Snyder discusses prospect of IU ahead of July commitment

Will Coleman • TheHoosier
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}