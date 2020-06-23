Twitter.com / @KyleNeddenriep

The Indiana in-state class of 2022 is once again loaded with high-major talent and that was shown last week with the start of the live contact period. One of the more underrated players in the class is Indianapolis Cathedral (IN) point guard Tayshawn Comer. Ahead of last week, Comer was producing a lot of mid-major interest, but saw his recruitment take the next step as many Big Ten and other high-major programs reached out. He spoke to TheHoosier.com about where his recruitment stands as of now.

"Man, honestly getting calls from college coaches is what a kid dreams for," Comer said. "Every time I got a call I was smiling because I was just glad to have coaches calling my phone but I know there's a lot more work to be done so it was amazing." With offers from IUPUI, Miami (OH) and Ball State, nearly a dozen new programs reached out to Comer last week. "Northwestern, Butler, Valparaiso, Western Michigan, Appalachian State, Illinois, Elon, Toledo, Kansas State, Southern Illinois and Iowa," Comer said of the newer programs that reached out. "Illinois, Butler, Northwestern and Appalachian State are most in contact [as of now]." Comer's game took a step up as a sophomore as he averaged 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. While he took on more of a scoring role this season, he remained a big playmaker for his teammates, the part of his game he wants to be known by. "I would describe my game as a pass first point guard but I can do everything," Comer said. "I can score from all three levels. I can get in the lane and facilitate really well and make the people around me better. And I’m a leader."

Indiana saw the need to have multiple ball handlers on the roster this past year when the offensive system struggled without Rob Phinisee on the floor. With the possibility of ample minutes available at the point guard position come 2022, Archie Miller is keeping is options open at the position. Though there hasn't been much communication between IU and Comer up to this point, he knows the history of Indiana basketball and will be ready if the staff comes calling. "I’m from Indy so I would love for them to show interest," Comer said. "They are a historic school and program that I would like to hear from. "Being from Indiana, I would love it," Comer added. "Coach Miller is a great coach and he likes to spread the ball around."