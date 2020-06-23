Indiana University announced on Tuesday that it administered 187 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff since their arrival to campus and had zero positive COVID-19 tests.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Based on the Indiana University Athletics Medical Advisory Group Phase One Restart Plan released on June 3, 2020, Indiana University Athletics has returned groups of its students who compete in intercollegiate athletics to campus for voluntary workouts which started on June 15th.

IU Athletics established the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group on March 10, 2020, to provide expert medical advice to the Department. This group consists of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andy Hipskind; IU Team Physician and member of the Big Ten Emerging Infectious Disease Task Force, Dr. Larry Rink; and Dr. Tom Hrismalos, a specialist in infectious disease. In advance of starting workouts, students on the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams have been participating in a series of pre-participation protocols before they can be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts. Among other requirements, each student-athlete must complete a daily medical check and agree to abide by a series of CDC guidelines to complete the reintegration process and be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts. Pursuant to the guidelines of the Indiana University Athletics Medical Advisory Group Phase One Restart Plan, these pre-participation protocols also apply to all coaches and staff participating in team activities.

As part of IU Athletics’ pre-participation protocols, doctors have administered 187 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff, with zero positive tests reported. Testing began on June, 9, 2020.