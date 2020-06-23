Despite receiving the Indiana offer just last week, the Hoosiers are already standing out to Fordham.

Class of 2021 WR Latrell Fordham has seen his recruitment take off since reclassifying from 2020. Originally a Ball State commit, Fordham opened his recruitment back up and decided to take a prep year. Now at St. Thomas More Prep (CT), Fordham has received offers from Cincinnati, UConn, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Akron and Indiana .

"It was a dream come true getting my first Big Ten offer," Fordham told TheHoosier.com. "We talked before in December but then not until they offered me.

"Me and Coach Hart continue to talk," Fordham continued. "We speak like once a week and continue to get closer and learn more about IU."

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Fordham is another big body wideout that IU continues to seek out. His size and versatility was a major reason for his team's success last year. He finished with 954 yards on 49 receptions and 13 touchdowns for a State Championship winning Davison H.S. (MI) team that finished 12-2. He believes his skillset is a perfect fit at IU and is really intrigued by what Tom Allen is doing.

"I love the offense they run and I feel that I could really fit in," Fordham continued. "It's a great program, always has been. Coach Allen is doing a great job with the team."