TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 4th

The Hoosier Daily: January 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Charles Campbell, Whop Philyor make history in Outback loss
Rust, lack of a run game equals sputtering offense for Hoosiers in Outback
WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis preview Maryland
IU looking to Jordan Geronimo to help solve bench woes, frontcourt depth
Tweets of the Day
No surprise here. 👑@_king_lil | #ProIU https://t.co/fxo3Vjxs1p— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 3, 2021
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 4, 2021
🏀 Thomas Bryant @nolimittb31 (#DCAboveAll): 21 pts (9-12 FG), 14 rebs; 1st Double Double of the season, 26th of his career
🏀 Juwan Morgan @juwanmorgan (#TakeNote): 2 rebs
🏀 Devonté Green @ChefBoyArGreen (Charilaos Trikoupis🇬🇷): 16 pts (4-6 3FG), 4 rebs
Time to be road warriors ⚪️🔴#iuwbb | #DoTheWorkhttps://t.co/d8XA9i4yvS pic.twitter.com/AS8vVErEIH— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 3, 2021
BIG game from the big fella.— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 4, 2021
Thomas Bryant with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and the game-winning dunk!#WizNets | @nolimittb31 pic.twitter.com/3gZQTqnXpx
1 week until we hit the mat. pic.twitter.com/YxBRkJZztA— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 3, 2021
𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 pic.twitter.com/h5A02XDomq— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 3, 2021
Bit of statistical housekeeping:— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 3, 2021
With his 18-catch spree yesterday in the Outback Bowl, Whop Philyor moved past Courtney Roby into fourth all-time at Indiana (180). He's only 11 receptions behind James Hardy's career record of 191. #iufb
Headlines
IU coach Archie Miller won't rule Joey Brunk (back) out for the season after surgery-- Indy Star
IU basketball stock watch: Sizzling Armaan Franklin, reliable Trayce Jackson-Davis key for important stretch-- Indy Star
OUTBACK BOWL A DISAPPOINTING LOSS, BUT WAS IT TRULY TELLING? MAYBE NOT.-- Hoosier Sports Report
Maryland at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry
Limiting fatigue the key for IU men’s basketball against Maryland-- Indiana Daily Student
Top 25 Matchup Set For Monday Night For No. 20 IU At No. 14 Maryland-- IU Athletics
Previewing Monday's Game Against Maryland-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
