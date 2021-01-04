 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 4th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 4th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Charles Campbell, Whop Philyor make history in Outback loss

Rust, lack of a run game equals sputtering offense for Hoosiers in Outback

Know Your Opponent: Maryland

WATCH: Archie Miller, Jackson-Davis preview Maryland

IU looking to Jordan Geronimo to help solve bench woes, frontcourt depth

IU coach Archie Miller won't rule Joey Brunk (back) out for the season after surgery-- Indy Star

IU basketball stock watch: Sizzling Armaan Franklin, reliable Trayce Jackson-Davis key for important stretch-- Indy Star

OUTBACK BOWL A DISAPPOINTING LOSS, BUT WAS IT TRULY TELLING? MAYBE NOT.-- Hoosier Sports Report

Maryland at Indiana: How to watch, matchups and more-- Crimson Quarry

Limiting fatigue the key for IU men’s basketball against Maryland-- Indiana Daily Student

Top 25 Matchup Set For Monday Night For No. 20 IU At No. 14 Maryland-- IU Athletics

Previewing Monday's Game Against Maryland-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

