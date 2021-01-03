TheHoosier - Charles Campbell, Whop Philyor make history in Outback loss

Wide receiver Whop Philyor and kicker Charles Campbell each made history of their own in the loss.

A 26-20 setback to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl may not have been what Indiana wanted, but there was some good that come out of the loss for the Hoosiers.

For Philyor, he secured an Outback Bowl game, Big Ten bowl record, IU program record, career-best and game-high 18 receptions for 81 yards.

He moved ahead of Courtney Roby (2001-04) into fourth on the IU career receptions all-time list with 180 for 2,067 yards (9th), the 10th wideout to accrue 2,000 career receiving yards.

For Campbell, he connected on both of his field goal attempts (50, 53) to improve his season mark to 10-of-11, and the redshirt sophomore is 12-of-13 for his career. He also converted his lone PAT try and is 24-of-24 this season on point after tries and 25-of-25 in his career.

Campbell is a perfect 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards in his career, including the Indiana bowl record, Outback Bowl record and career-best effort of 53 yards. The kick tied the third-longest field goal ever made by a Hoosier. Furthermore, the Jackson, Tenn., native became the second Hoosier to kick multiple 50-yard FGs in the same game (Chris Gartner at Kentucky, 9/30/72).

Campbell told the media after the game he enjoyed kicking on the grass surface at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

"So I grew up on a grass field kicking back at my high school. We got turf I think after I left. I mean, I like grass better than turf. When you have a snapper and holder like I do, Sean Wracher and Haydon Whitehead, they make it like a walk in the park," Campbell said.

Despite earning the records, Campbell noted he was not pleased with the overall loss his teammates and he endured.

"It's a heartbreaking loss, for sure. I mean, I just want to help. I did my job, but it wasn't enough in the end. I mean, I'm taking the loss pretty hard. I live over two hours away from Ole Miss, so I had some friends from my high school that went there, some buddies on the team. Just really wanted to win. I'm kind of happy but not really. I'm just upset about this loss.”