Indiana is coming off of its first Big Ten win of the season, despite it not being a great performance. On Monday, IU welcomes in Maryland to Assembly Hall.

The Terrapins are coming in at 6-4 (1-3) on the season but did take down No. 6 Wisconsin just last week.

Mark Turgeon’s .638 (74-42) winning percentage in Big Ten play ranks fifth all-time among coaches with at least 50 wins since 1980.

Maryland is led by junior guard Eric Ayala. Ayala has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season, leading the Terps at 14.8 points per game. He connects on nearly 40 percent of his attempts and also goes to the free throw line 4.3 times per game. He has made at least three 3's in four straight games. He is more of a scoring point guard than playmaker for his teammates.

Donta Scott comes in second on the team in points (13.5 ppg) and gives Maryland that stretch-4 forward. He is connecting on 59.4 percent of his 3's (19-of-32) this season. At 6-foot-7, he isn't going to kill you in the paint, but has the versatility that will bring one of Race Thompson or Trayce Jackson-Davis away from the basket. He's also shooting 67.4 percent from the field on the season.

Aaron Wiggins remains an inconsistent piece to the puzzle for Maryland. He has four games of less than six points but also three games of at least 15 points. Shooting just 37.7 percent from the field, Wiggins won't hurt you too much from the perimeter, but has a good playmaking ability and at his size of 6-foot-6, Maryland likes to use him as a main ballhandler in the half court.

This past week, it was announced that starting guard Darryl Morsell would be out a few weeks with a bone fracture in his face. He was someone who had 90 starts under his belt in his career. Hakim Hart should be someone to fill that backcourt hole. He is averaging 9.1 points per game this season but has the ability to light it up. He had a 32-point performance against St. Peter's earlier this season. He is, however, averaging just 4.5 points per game in Big Ten play.