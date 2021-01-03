Know Your Opponent: Maryland
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana is coming off of its first Big Ten win of the season, despite it not being a great performance. On Monday, IU welcomes in Maryland to Assembly Hall.
The Terrapins are coming in at 6-4 (1-3) on the season but did take down No. 6 Wisconsin just last week.
Mark Turgeon’s .638 (74-42) winning percentage in Big Ten play ranks fifth all-time among coaches with at least 50 wins since 1980.
Maryland is led by junior guard Eric Ayala. Ayala has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season, leading the Terps at 14.8 points per game. He connects on nearly 40 percent of his attempts and also goes to the free throw line 4.3 times per game. He has made at least three 3's in four straight games. He is more of a scoring point guard than playmaker for his teammates.
Donta Scott comes in second on the team in points (13.5 ppg) and gives Maryland that stretch-4 forward. He is connecting on 59.4 percent of his 3's (19-of-32) this season. At 6-foot-7, he isn't going to kill you in the paint, but has the versatility that will bring one of Race Thompson or Trayce Jackson-Davis away from the basket. He's also shooting 67.4 percent from the field on the season.
Aaron Wiggins remains an inconsistent piece to the puzzle for Maryland. He has four games of less than six points but also three games of at least 15 points. Shooting just 37.7 percent from the field, Wiggins won't hurt you too much from the perimeter, but has a good playmaking ability and at his size of 6-foot-6, Maryland likes to use him as a main ballhandler in the half court.
This past week, it was announced that starting guard Darryl Morsell would be out a few weeks with a bone fracture in his face. He was someone who had 90 starts under his belt in his career. Hakim Hart should be someone to fill that backcourt hole. He is averaging 9.1 points per game this season but has the ability to light it up. He had a 32-point performance against St. Peter's earlier this season. He is, however, averaging just 4.5 points per game in Big Ten play.
Projected Maryland Starters:
G - Eric Ayala (Jr; 6-5; 200)
Stats: 14.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.7 apg
G - Hakim Hart (So; 6-6; 205)
Stats: 9.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 38.7% 3pt
G - Aaron Wiggins (Jr; 6-6; 200)
Stats: 10.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg
F - Donta Scott (So; 6-7; 230)
Stats 13.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 59.4% 3pt
F - Galin Smith (Sr; 6-9; 235)
Stats: 4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Things To Watch For Indiana:
Indiana is coming off of its first Big Ten win of the season. Can the Hoosiers build off of that win and grab another one on Monday? IU has struggled against Maryland of late, losing the last three matchups in the series.
IU's backcourt showed up on Wednesday, with all four scoring in double-figures and Al Durham and Rob Phinisee combining for 29 points. It is the biggest question mark surrounding the team and their consistency is a critical question that needs to be answered.
Maryland wins games when it rebounds the ball at a high level. It has been 15 straight games with a win when it wins the rebound battle. IU has struggled on the glass this season so that is one of the biggest keys to watch in this matchup. If IU can rebound the ball, it should be able to come out with a win.
Game Information:
Who: Maryland (6-4; 1-3) at Indiana (6-4; 1-2)
When: Monday, Jan. 4 @ 8:00 pm ET
Where: Bloomington, IN
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo)
Radio: IU Radio Network with Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
---
QUICK HITTERS
• The all-time series record is tied at eight a piece. Maryland has won 6-of-9 meetings since joining the Big Ten, including three straight. Maryland won both matchups last season, including a 77-76 win at Indiana.
• Rob Phinisee (10), Trayce Jackson-Davis (13) and Jerome Hunter (12) all scored in double-figures in last year's home loss to Maryland.
• The Terrapins are 25-3 when scoring 70+ points since the start of 2019-20.
• Maryland is 31-3 when holding its opponent under 40 percent shooting since the start of 2018-19.
• Maryland has won the rebounding battle in all six of its victories this season, and won 15 consecutive games in which it has won the rebounding battle.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.