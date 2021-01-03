Indiana's frontcourt depth has been an issue for most of the season, but now is even more of an emphasis after the news last week of senior center Joey Brunk undergoing back surgery.

While Brunk hasn't seen the floor yet this season, now that the team knows he won't be back in the short term, they finally have an answer and can start to look at a way to move forward.

Part of that solution will go hand-in-hand with the bench production, or lack thereof, especially with some of the potential hybrid forwards who can see added minutes.

IU has tried multiple different players to find a good rotation that clicks but hasn't found one that has produced at a high level consistently.

"Since conference play has started, fatigue has started to set in towards the end of the game," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "Our rotation has put us in a situation where we aren't playing a ton of guys and we are playing tired guys and that has cost us."

Part of that fatigue has been with the frontcourt.

While Jerome Hunter has seen time at the 4 alongside Race Thompson or Trayce Jackson-Davis, Archie Miller is also now also looking for freshman Jordan Geronimo to step up.

So far this season, Geronimo has played in six games, averaging 7.3 minutes per game. He is also averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.