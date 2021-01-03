However, the Hoosiers had to pause activities shortly after due to a Covid-19 outbreak that resulted in 28 positive tests. From there, the game against Purdue was canceled twice and Indiana was on its heels getting players physically ready for a bowl game in the Florida sun and humidity.

For Indiana, the Outback Bowl was its first game since winning 14-6 at Wisconsin in what was Tuttle's first start of the season after taking over the quarterback duties a week earlier against Maryland when starter Michael Penix Jr . went down with his second torn ACL of his career.

However, that was anything but, as the Hoosiers got away from the rushing attack of Stevie Scott early, worked short passes to Whop Philyor and struggled at times to protect quarterback Jack Tuttle , who played a majority of the game with a separated shoulder.

TAMPA -- Heading into Saturday's Outback Bowl clash against the Ole Miss Rebels, Indiana head coach Tom Allen , as well as first-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan talked about the importance of getting off to a fast start against an SEC defense that was dead last against the run in the conference.

Allen was asked after the Outback Bowl if the layoff had an impact on the Hoosiers, and he said each player would have to check in their own heart how they prepared.

"Only they really know that. I thought they did a lot of good things for sure in this preparation process, even though it's been an unusual last few weeks and challenging, to get them physically ready with all the things we're going through," Allen said. "At the same time you got to take it like a man when you fall short. Didn't make enough plays. Talked to them about the turnovers that we had, the two that we had on offense, none that we got on defense, minus two. That's how you win football games, creating those takeaways, being plus in that category. At the same time you don't dwell on the fact that it's going to hurt and it should hurt if you're invested a whole lot like these guys have, sacrificed a whole bunch to be in this position. It's a tough one, for sure. Like everything else, everything you go through helps create the person that you are, the positives and the negatives, the opportunities that you have that you don't take advantage of.

"At the end of the day I'm the head coach, this loss falls on me. That's the way it works. I accept that. That's what makes it sting so much because I wanted it for these kids so bad."