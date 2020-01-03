News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 10:11:33 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 3

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Lehman: Indiana must shed its past to move on to the future

Instant Reaction: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Indiana's defense runs out of gas in Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee

Justus’ end-of-year struggles the deciding factor in Indiana’s bowl loss

WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to Gator Bowl loss

Revisiting the 2019 IU Offers

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

'Why not us?' How does Indiana football outrun its history after Gator Bowl letdown? -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS FALL TO VOLS IN THE GATOR BOWL, 23-22 -- Hoosier Sports Report

MATTHEWS’ PATH TO D-I LEADS BACK HOME IN BOWL -- Hoosier Sports Report

SCOOPTALK: FALLING SHORT -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU’s best season in 25 years ends in all-too-common fashion -- The Hoosier Network

IU football can’t close out Tennessee in the Gator Bowl -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Late conservative play costs IU football Gator Bowl victory -- Indiana Daily Student

My Two Cents: That Onside Kick Simply Can't Happen -- Hoosier Maven

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}