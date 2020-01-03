Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tennessee overcomes a 13-point deficit in the final 5 minutes to stun Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Entering this matchup, FBS teams were 0-471 when trailing by at least 13 points in the final 5 minutes of the 4th quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/UzwQPli1oy

Despite the loss, #iufb played some solid defense through most of the game. Take a look at some of IU's top defensive plays in the Hoosier Minute, featuring @mcfadden_micah 's interception and @jamarjohnson568 Pick-6. pic.twitter.com/ZfF9aaLcap

Indiana still couldn’t find a way to capture a bowl win, and this time around, it came in heartbreaking fashion. @Matt_Cohen_ and @grifgonzo recap this year’s @taxslayerbowl in JAX. #iufb pic.twitter.com/YAPRsrnHsA

In his postgame presser, UT coach Jeremy Pruitt noted that his team practiced that onside kick about 500-600 times over the past six months. In film, he said he saw Indiana would provide the opportunity to execute. Clearly, when the time came, it worked to perfection. #iufb

