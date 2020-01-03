The Hoosier Daily: January 3
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Lehman: Indiana must shed its past to move on to the future
Instant Reaction: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
Indiana's defense runs out of gas in Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee
Justus’ end-of-year struggles the deciding factor in Indiana’s bowl loss
WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to Gator Bowl loss
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Tennessee overcomes a 13-point deficit in the final 5 minutes to stun Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2020
Entering this matchup, FBS teams were 0-471 when trailing by at least 13 points in the final 5 minutes of the 4th quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/UzwQPli1oy
Despite the loss, #iufb played some solid defense through most of the game.— Drew Frey (@drewfrey99) January 3, 2020
Take a look at some of IU's top defensive plays in the Hoosier Minute, featuring @mcfadden_micah's interception and @jamarjohnson568 Pick-6. pic.twitter.com/ZfF9aaLcap
Indiana still couldn’t find a way to capture a bowl win, and this time around, it came in heartbreaking fashion.@Matt_Cohen_ and @grifgonzo recap this year’s @taxslayerbowl in JAX. #iufb pic.twitter.com/YAPRsrnHsA— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) January 3, 2020
In his postgame presser, UT coach Jeremy Pruitt noted that his team practiced that onside kick about 500-600 times over the past six months.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) January 3, 2020
In film, he said he saw Indiana would provide the opportunity to execute. Clearly, when the time came, it worked to perfection. #iufb
Headlines
'Why not us?' How does Indiana football outrun its history after Gator Bowl letdown? -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS FALL TO VOLS IN THE GATOR BOWL, 23-22 -- Hoosier Sports Report
MATTHEWS’ PATH TO D-I LEADS BACK HOME IN BOWL -- Hoosier Sports Report
SCOOPTALK: FALLING SHORT -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU’s best season in 25 years ends in all-too-common fashion -- The Hoosier Network
IU football can’t close out Tennessee in the Gator Bowl -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Late conservative play costs IU football Gator Bowl victory -- Indiana Daily Student
My Two Cents: That Onside Kick Simply Can't Happen -- Hoosier Maven
