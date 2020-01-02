WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to Gator Bowl loss
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, redshirt senior linebacker Reakwon Jones, redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook, freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen and sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden all spoke to the media after Indiana's 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl on Thursday.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen and Peyton Ramsey
Reakwon Jones
Nick Westbrook
Tiawan Mullen
Micah McFadden
