WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to Gator Bowl loss

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, redshirt senior linebacker Reakwon Jones, redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook, freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen and sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden all spoke to the media after Indiana's 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl on Thursday.

Hear what they had to say in the videos below.

Tom Allen and Peyton Ramsey

Reakwon Jones

Nick Westbrook

Tiawan Mullen

Micah McFadden

