Logan Justus misses two kicks in Indiana's 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The fifth-year senior ends his collegiate career as the Hoosiers' all-time leader in field goal percentage but couldn't put his final attempt through the uprights with a chance to take the lead.

As the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl came to a close, fifth-year senior kicker Logan Justus gave Indiana it’s first points of the game on a 24-yard field goal. He accounted for 10 of his team’s scoring total but will be haunted by the four he left on the field in the second half.

The game came down to a career-long attempt for the Second Team All-Big Ten selection after Indiana held a 13-point lead with just under four minutes to play.

The kick was wide to the right.

That attempt, coupled with a missed extra point midway through the third quarter, were the failed opportunities that eventually gave Tennessee a 23-22 victory over Indiana. On the final drive of the game, Justus didn’t get a shot at redemption as the offense turned the ball over on downs on fourth and 10 from the Volunteers’ 45-yard line.

“Just want to start by saying how proud I am of our football team and the way they competed and battled tonight to the bitter end,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said after the game. “Obviously very, very disappointing to have a fourth-quarter lead and let it slip away. But not going to sit here and point fingers and blame.”

Justus began the season with a perfect field goal percentage through 12 games. He was 14-for-14, including a historic season opener on Aug. 31 in which he set a career-long three different times in the Hoosiers’ 34-24 win over Ball State.

His success earned him a nomination for the Burlsworth Trophy for the nation’s best player that started as a walk-on and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award for the second straight year.

It wasn’t until Indiana’s rivalry matchup with Purdue — with the Old Oaken Bucket on the line — that Justus’ percentage saw its first blemish. And its second. And its third.

The normally sure-footed placekicker missed three field goals, and two were wide right from more than 40 yards out. Justus was benched in favor of redshirt freshman Charles Campbell, who connected on a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

It appeared that Justus would rebound after he hit his first field goal of the game as time expired in the second quarter, but the positive outlook didn’t translate in every facet of his game.

Indiana took full momentum in the game on a 63-yard interception returned for a touchdown by sophomore defensive back Jamar Johnson. The ensuing point-after attempt by Justus ricocheted off the right upright, yet the Hoosiers still clung to a 16-6 lead in the third quarter.