Indiana nearly broke its 28-year bowl victory drought and nearly tallied its third ever nine-win season with a win over Tennessee in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night in Jacksonville. But the Hoosiers squandered a late lead in less than 10 minutes to end their historic season with a loss, 23-22.

USA Today Images

Indiana fumbles late lead

Following a methodical, 10-play drive that was kept alive by a defensive holding penalty by Indiana and capped with a short score by Tennessee on the ground, Indiana was not prepared for the onside kick that was pooched by the kicker on the approach. The Volunteers recovered near the 10-yard mark and the recovery stood as called after the review. After a 23-yard pass completion with a Reakwon Jones facemask added on at the end, Tennessee easily scored on a 16-yard run Eric Gray. The Vols took a 23-22 lead with just under four minutes remaining. Peyton Ramsey connected with Ty Fryfogle for a 39-yard pass down the right sideline, but the Indiana offense stalled to face a fourth-and-eight and put the lead on Logan Justus' foot from 52 yards out. The kicker, who had connected from 49 yards earlier in the game, missed the field goal short and a bit right. Tennessee took over possession, owning a 23-22 lead and a little more than two minutes remaining. Tennessee ran the clock down on a game that was all but lost less than 10 minutes previous. Indiana put itself in position to potentially kick another field goal, but on Tennessee's 45-yard line, the drive stalled, and the final offensive play of Indiana's 2019 season was a pass that fell short to Whop Philyor.

Indiana's defense gives Hoosiers a chance

The offensive side of the ball was never considered the strength for Tennessee, especially without its most dynamic player Jauan Jennings, who was suspended for the first half by the SEC. But the volunteers posted 202 yards on Indiana by halftime. It wasn't the most impressive first-half showing by the Hoosier defense, but when the field was shortened, Indiana came through. Tennessee ran deep into the redzone on three occasions, and the Hoosiers limited the Vols to a turnover on downs and two field goals. Indiana was especially strong in rushing defense, where it allowed 72 yards after tightening up following a 20-yard carry by Tennessee, and forcing Tennessee to all but abandon the running game in the second quarter. But the concern coming out of halftime was how far the Indiana defense could bend without breaking, as the offense only recorded 69 yards of total offense and, before the final drive of the half, struggled to hold onto the ball. Twenty-two consecutive offensive plays for Indiana was enough to give the defense a semblance of rest, and as the second half wore on, the defense began to find leverage and made plays it hadn't in the first half, such as a third-down sack by Jerome Johnson to force a punt that was shanked short of midfield in the fourth quarter.

Turnovers make the difference

One of the greatest concerns for the 2019 Hoosiers as the season plodded along was its lack of an ability to force turnovers, after forcing 26 in 2018. Those concerns began to subside in the back half of the season, but once the offense began to struggle against Tennessee on Thursday, it became obvious that the defense would need to create something more than redzone stops. Sophomore linebacker and Tennessee native Cam Jones made the play, as he exploded through a gap and was in Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano's face before the play action was complete. Guarantano threw the ball up, and sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden came down with it. Indiana followed that interception with a 10-play drive that led to a field goal to end the first half. Following a 12-play Indiana drive that was capped with a rushing touchdown by Peyton Ramsey, Backup husky Jamar Johnson intercepted Guarantano on a pass thrown behind the Tennessee receiver and, thanks to stellar blocking downfield, he returned it for a score. Suddenly, Indiana was up 16-6 after struggling to put any points on the board in the first half. After the McFadden interception, the Hoosiers were a different team. Even the offense began to find its stride, after Ramsey's legs were the only means of production offensively in the first half. Indiana gained 120 yards in the third quarter, eclipsing both its rushing and passing totals in the first half.

Kalen DeBoer's system struggles to start

The Tennessee defense was always going to be the toughest challenge for the Hoosiers in the Gator Bowl. That's why offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer's decision to coach the bowl game was so crucial. But on Thursday, the DeBoer system had a rare outing where it couldn't take off. There were only a few instances where the DeBoer system was reduced to ineffectiveness during the regular season – Ohio State, Michigan and parts of the Penn State game. Indiana compared the Tennessee defense to Penn State's leading up to the bowl, and that became obvious as the first half wore on. Even DeBoer's drive-starters weren't sparking any life in the offense. The quick screens and slants were covered tightly and left virtually unproductive. DeBoer threw everything at Tennessee, including a deep ball to junior wideout Ty Fryfogle that almost connected. Tight end Peyton Hendershot missed around half of the first half with a shoulder injury, and junior receiver Whop Philyor was blanketed. Ramsey finished the first half 8-of-14 for 37 yards and an interception – his fifth of the season. The second half was another story. Sparked by two interceptions and a double-digit lead, Indiana began to commit to the run in the third quarter, allowing Sampson James to add some volume and leaning on Ramsey to make plays with his feet. The Hoosiers out-gained Tennessee, 120-55, in the third quarter after being nearly non-existent just a few minutes before.

Peyton Ramsey saves the day. . .again.

Peyton Ramsey had saved Indiana over and over and over again in 2019, dating back to the days when he would spot redshirt freshman quarterback Mike Penix and the games on the road at Maryland and Nebraska. He saved the game again Thursday. Early in the contest, Ramsey struggled to see what Tennessee was doing on defense, as the Volunteers did a good job of disguising blitzes and the Hoosier offensive line provided little resistance against Indiana's front seven. He seemed rattled and uncomfortable as the first half continued, and eventually, he tucked the ball and ran often. At some points, that seemed like the only offense Indiana had. He, nearly single-handedly, guided Indiana to its first points after the first interception of the game. Those carries stretched the Tennessee defense by the second half, and suddenly lanes were open for Sampson James and the pass rush was less threatening while Tennessee remained honest. After recording just 37 yards in the first half, he had 152 midway through the fourth quarter.

Peyton Hendershot pushes through

Tight end Peyton Hendershot caught his third pass of the game to bring his total yardage to 21 yards, good for the single-season Indiana record for a tight end, as he cleared 564 yards. But Hendershot would suffer an injury that appeared to be affecting his shoulder. Hendershot was later targeted on a third-and-long pass that went for 19 yards. On the tackle, he was hurt and left the game with what appeared to be a fairly serious injury. He quickly returned to the game, though, and played throughout the remainder of the night.

Injuries