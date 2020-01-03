For a team that has found much more success than the 2015 and 2016 bowl-eligible teams, the 2019 Hoosiers fell in the bowl game all the same, at the hands of their own mistakes. Indiana will need to shed its mistake-ridden tendencies in order to move in the direction head coach Tom Allen is trying to take the program.

USA Today Images

Indiana’s leadership council set the course for the 2019 season. It wanted to not only qualify for a bowl but win the bowl game too, the first in 28 years for the Indiana football program. Indiana afforded itself the chance Thursday in Jacksonville after vaulting its way to its first eight-win season since 1993 and to its first Florida bowl game in program history, but the Gator Bowl ended in the same fashion as the Pinstripe Bowl and the Redbox Bowl – the Hoosiers falling short with a chance to win. As head coach Tom Allen continues his efforts to transform Indiana into a bowl-game regular and talks of bowl victories continue to precede each season, the Hoosiers will need to separate themselves from the trio of bowl results from 2015 to 2019-20. “We're building a program that expects to be in these games every year,” Allen said Thursday. “Haven't been in the past. Tennessee has won more Gator Bowls than we've won bowl games as a program. That's a fact. We've only won three bowl games in our program's history.” Indiana was minutes away – five to be exact – from adding its fourth bowl victory in program history against Tennessee, but it couldn’t finish. Such has been the story in bowl games, and most competitive games where Indiana has punched above its weight class. The 2019 season, however, is not to be confused with seasons of the past. The Hoosiers not only battled top opponents in the conference but also defeated the teams they were expected to defeat, and sometimes did so with ease. Winning eight games at Indiana hasn’t happened since the Bill Mallory Era for real reasons, and Allen and his staff made it happen with a roster that was likely a year away from its expected maximization. There has been legitimate growth that was not seen from previous seasons.