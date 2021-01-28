TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 28th

The Hoosier Daily: January 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Rivals150 G Avery Brown talks Nebraska, Indiana others
Former IU OC Matt Canada accepts same role with Steelers
WATCH: Charlton Warren officially introduced as new DC
Texas WR thinks highly of Indiana after offer
The Charlton Warren Era Begins for Indiana's defense
Indiana building relationship with Rivals150 forward Braeden Moore
Tweets of the Day
Congratulations to the undefeated 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the greatest team in college basketball history, on joining the @CBHOF today. pic.twitter.com/yvcjGQW04q— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) January 27, 2021
Won the 800m at Gladstein Invite (1:48.09) ✅— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) January 27, 2021
Recorded No. 3 in the country ✅#B1GTF Athlete of the Week ✅
Congrats, Cooper!
🗒: https://t.co/WDeOtgvdQt#IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/TzL4DJDGOV
Going back-to-back!@ajcapo_99 | #IUSD pic.twitter.com/YQdv41j3jm— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 27, 2021
Ion talk about what I’m doing, I just get it done 📽💫... pic.twitter.com/Ho2iPWWSwR— Ty Fryfogle (@Ty_Fry3) January 27, 2021
Grad transfer Parker Stewart continues to get more involved with the program. Still less than a month since arriving on campus. #iubb https://t.co/5BW8h5C1id— Alec Lasley (@allasley) January 27, 2021
The Buckeyes come to town on Thursday night. #iuwbb | #DoTheWorkhttps://t.co/0w368aQYzE pic.twitter.com/Rmh9d9UZJY— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 27, 2021
New IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said earlier today that IU will "get in the ring" and "throw punches," trying to recruit the best players. This is a 2023 prospect, a safety, rated as the No. 14 player in the country. #iufb https://t.co/4HF9mTnkjh— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 27, 2021
Headlines
IU football defensive coordinator Charlton Warren brings ultra-competitive mindset-- Indy Star
Five things we learned from Charlton Warren’s first few days on the job-- Crimson Quarry
No. 16 IU women’s basketball anticipates tough matchup in No. 14 Ohio State-- Indiana Daily Student
IU volleyball looks to record first win of season against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student
IUMS Readies for Unique 2020-21 Season-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.