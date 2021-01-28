 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 28th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 28th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Rivals150 G Avery Brown talks Nebraska, Indiana others

Former IU OC Matt Canada accepts same role with Steelers

WATCH: Charlton Warren officially introduced as new DC

Texas WR thinks highly of Indiana after offer

The Charlton Warren Era Begins for Indiana's defense

Indiana building relationship with Rivals150 forward Braeden Moore

Allen finds his defensive 'fit' in Charlton Warren

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football defensive coordinator Charlton Warren brings ultra-competitive mindset-- Indy Star

Five things we learned from Charlton Warren’s first few days on the job-- Crimson Quarry

No. 16 IU women’s basketball anticipates tough matchup in No. 14 Ohio State-- Indiana Daily Student

IU volleyball looks to record first win of season against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student

IUMS Readies for Unique 2020-21 Season-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup    

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

