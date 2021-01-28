TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 28th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Congratulations to the undefeated 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the greatest team in college basketball history, on joining the @CBHOF today. pic.twitter.com/yvcjGQW04q

Won the 800m at Gladstein Invite (1:48.09) ✅ Recorded No. 3 in the country ✅ #B1GTF Athlete of the Week ✅ Congrats, Cooper! 🗒: https://t.co/WDeOtgvdQt #IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/TzL4DJDGOV

Ion talk about what I’m doing, I just get it done 📽💫... pic.twitter.com/Ho2iPWWSwR

Grad transfer Parker Stewart continues to get more involved with the program. Still less than a month since arriving on campus. #iubb https://t.co/5BW8h5C1id

The Buckeyes come to town on Thursday night. #iuwbb | #DoTheWork https://t.co/0w368aQYzE pic.twitter.com/Rmh9d9UZJY

New IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said earlier today that IU will "get in the ring" and "throw punches," trying to recruit the best players. This is a 2023 prospect, a safety, rated as the No. 14 player in the country. #iufb https://t.co/4HF9mTnkjh

IU volleyball looks to record first win of season against Rutgers-- Indiana Daily Student

No. 16 IU women’s basketball anticipates tough matchup in No. 14 Ohio State-- Indiana Daily Student

Five things we learned from Charlton Warren’s first few days on the job-- Crimson Quarry

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.