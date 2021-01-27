CPA forward Braeden Moore (Nashville, TN) has been one of the hottest names in the class of 2022 over the past few months.

Moore has received offers from programs such as Kansas, Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee and West Virginia among others in the past few weeks and has nearly 30 offers all together.

Indiana is a program that has been in contact with Moore previously, but has recently started to become increasingly more involved, as have programs like Baylor and Virginia.

"The last month or so has been great. I’ve played a lot of HS games and my team, as well as I, have been playing real well," Moore told TheHoosier.com. "Obviously, my recruiting has kind of blown-up and it has been fun."

The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from three to start his junior season.

Moore saw his ranking jump up to No. 125 in the Rivals150 rankings after being unranked previously.