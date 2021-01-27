For Indiana head football coach Tom Allen, it is always about a fit.

Finding a fit that can take his vision for Indiana football, while molding young men and producing quality football players and men is what Allen was looking for in his next defensive coordinator.

By his own admission, he found that in former University of Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren, who he hired as defensive coordinator. Warren replaces Kane Wommack, who was named the head coach at the University of South Alabama at the end of 2020.

“Really excited about Charlton Warren joining our staff as defensive coordinator. Very critical position to our program. To bring in Charlton from the University of Georgia, lot of respect to where he has been, the man that he is and it is always about fit. Fit to me is guys who are aligned philosophically in how you build a program, and found those values in Charlton,” Allen said.

While Allen has never worked with Warren, who was at Florida, Tennessee and Georgia in recent years, he notes he took his time and did his homework speaking to various sources about Warren.

"I feel very confident in the research and work we put into this. He has an ability to command and lead and capture players and coaches on that side of the football. He has been around some of the best defensive minds in this country. We have a system here we believe in and run that I brought here many years ago and we continue to mold and modify. Excited for our players to get to know him,” Allen said of Warren.

Allen noted he also talked with several coaches at the University of Georgia to get their feel on Warren.

“They know what kind of an environment we have built here and my coaching philosophy. They know that and they have been with him. That was big to me. Also guys that I trust that I know and know me and know what I am about. When you hire someone you haven’t worked with, you bring people in sit down with them, talk things through and confirm things you were told,” he said.

However, the biggest source Allen leaned on was former North Carolina defensive coordinator and Auburn coach Gene Chizik.

“He was the biggest influence, went through a very extensive hiring process to hire his staff at UNC and he had some strong thoughts about Charlton and it got my attention. I started that process to go deeper,” Allen said.