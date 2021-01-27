Texas WR thinks highly of Indiana after offer
After signing a receiver from the state of Texas in its class of 2021, the Indiana Hoosiers have gone back to the Lonestar State, offering Class of 2022 standout Jay Fair.
Fair, a wide receiver from Rockwall-Heath High School, talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from Indiana and where the Hoosiers stand among his current offers.
"It was pretty good, and I was happy to get the news," Fair said of his offer from Indiana. "They really liked my speed speed and explosiveness. This relationship is something I am excited about and Indiana is definitely a top 5 school."
In addition to the Hoosiers, Fair holds offers from the following: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Colorado, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, South Carolina, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah.
As for the rest of the top five on his list, Fair said it is South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A&M and TCU.
When it comes to Indiana, Fair says he likes the fact the fan base and coaching staff are "really strong and supportive."
"I am looking for a good staff and a school that will prepare me for life after football. I am really looking forward to building relationships with the coaches at Indiana. I am most definitely going to visit and I think overall, the deciding factor is what will benefit me the most," Fair said.
During the 2020 season, Fair caught 73 passes for 1,310 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping guide Rockwall-Heath to the fourth round of the playoffs.
