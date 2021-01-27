After signing a receiver from the state of Texas in its class of 2021, the Indiana Hoosiers have gone back to the Lonestar State, offering Class of 2022 standout Jay Fair. Fair, a wide receiver from Rockwall-Heath High School, talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from Indiana and where the Hoosiers stand among his current offers. "It was pretty good, and I was happy to get the news," Fair said of his offer from Indiana. "They really liked my speed speed and explosiveness. This relationship is something I am excited about and Indiana is definitely a top 5 school."

Jay Fair thinks highly of the Hoosiers after his offer. (The Dallas Morning News)