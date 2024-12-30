Hatton helps propel Indiana past Winthrop: 'Thank God for Langdon'

In a game where Indiana found itself shorthanded in the frontcourt, Langdon Hatton emerged as the unlikely hero for the Hoosiers.

With starting center Oumar Ballo sidelined unexpectedly and Malik Reneau limited by foul trouble, Hatton delivered a career-best performance in Indiana's 77-68 victory over Winthrop.

The 6-foot-10 senior, who transferred from Bellarmine and had seen minimal action this season, finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, a steal, and an assist in a season-high 26 minutes.

For Hatton, the performance validated his preparation and perseverance.

“Treating practice every day as seriously as you can lets you be ready when your number is called,” Hatton said postgame. “Being from Indiana, it’s just a dream to even be on the team. So when your number gets called and you get to play, it’s like a dream come true. I’m just excited to be able to help the team out.”