Hatton helps propel Indiana past Winthrop: 'Thank God for Langdon'

In a game where Indiana found itself shorthanded in the frontcourt, Langdon Hatton emerged as the unlikely hero for the Hoosiers.
With starting center Oumar Ballo sidelined unexpectedly and Malik Reneau limited by foul trouble, Hatton delivered a career-best performance in Indiana's 77-68 victory over Winthrop.
The 6-foot-10 senior, who transferred from Bellarmine and had seen minimal action this season, finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, a steal, and an assist in a season-high 26 minutes.
For Hatton, the performance validated his preparation and perseverance.
“Treating practice every day as seriously as you can lets you be ready when your number is called,” Hatton said postgame. “Being from Indiana, it’s just a dream to even be on the team. So when your number gets called and you get to play, it’s like a dream come true. I’m just excited to be able to help the team out.”
Hatton’s effort was especially felt on the glass. With less than three minutes remaining and Indiana clinging to a 69-68 lead, Hatton grabbed a crucial offensive rebound, drew a foul, and calmly sank both free throws to extend the Hoosiers' lead to three.
Six of Hatton's 11 rebounds came on the offensive glass, contributing to Indiana’s 14 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points.
“Big fella gave us a great lift in that regard,” head coach Mike Woodson said. “And got some putbacks here and there.”
Hatton’s opportunity came when it became evident during warmups that Ballo, listed as questionable, would not play. Luke Goode moved into the starting lineup, but early foul trouble for Reneau pushed Hatton into an expanded role.
The former Indiana high school all-state big man from North Harrison High School responded with poise and energy, earning praise from his teammates and coaches.
“Thank God for Langdon,” Woodson said. “I thought he played his butt off. Gave him the game ball. Here is a guy who never complains. He works in practice. He came and gave us a big lift when we needed it.”
Despite Indiana’s shooting struggles—just 1-for-20 from beyond the arc and 16-for-24 at the free-throw line—Hatton’s hustle plays and defensive presence helped the Hoosiers withstand Winthrop’s late push.
Hatton’s impact extended beyond the box score, infusing Indiana with the energy and toughness it needed in its final non-conference game of the season. His performance also bolstered his case for regular rotation minutes as the Hoosiers prepare for Big Ten play.
Indiana resumes conference action Thursday night against Rutgers, confident that Hatton is ready to step up when and if he's needed.
