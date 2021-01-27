An excitement rooted in discipline and vision sums up what newly hired Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren brings to the program.

Warren, who was officially named the defensive coach Tuesday, met with the media Wednesday and immediately thanked head coach Tom Allen for the opportunity he has before him.

“I am really excited to be the defensive coordinator at a great university like Indiana. Put a lot of faith into Coach Allen and very blessed that he has afforded me the opportunity. Was drawn to Indiana by the great spirit, the culture, the bond these guys play with. The things these guys have done is amazing, and from afar, I have seen the maturity and growth of this team. Feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to come and be a part of this, join hands with these guys and go forward. Can’t wait to get to the ballpark,” Warren said.

After spending the last few years coaching defensive backs at Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, Warren will replace Kane Wommack and run the entire Indiana defense. When Warren was at the Air Force Academy, he was the defensive coordinator and notes a goal was always to get back into being a coordinator, but it had to be at the right fit.

“Always a goal to get back to defensive coordinator, but it was always about fit and the right place. I didn’t want to take a job just to take a job. Thought this was the right fit," Warren said. "I think his belief in me to come in and lead these guys was big, and I felt that from the very beginning. The whole culture here and the bond these players have resonates with me. Thought this would be a good fit."

What is Indiana getting in Warren?

He says he is a coach that people will hear from several fields away and is high energy and passionate about the game of football.

“I am passionate about the game and watching kids make plays and grow. When you see them play full tilt, not thinking and play game they love, it is pretty exciting. It is passion, seeing guys grow and I think kids feed off of energy. The more energy you can bring the better it is for everyone. I am super competitive, don’t play me in checkers, I want to win."