{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 08:27:54 -0600') }}

The Hoosier Daily: January 24

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana adds big win to resume by staying true to itself

Indiana sticks to its strength, plays inside-out to defeat Michigan State

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 11 Michigan State

Instant Reaction: Indiana 67, No. 11 Michigan State 63

Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to IU's 67-63 win over MSU

Insider: Hoosiers prove Big Ten readiness in physical win against Michigan State -- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball plays big, holds off Michigan State -- Indianapolis Star

IU sophomore Race Thompson shows flashes of potential before suffering another injury -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana appears to have figured out what kind of team it has to be -- The Athletic

IU DOWNS NO. 11 MSU, 67-63 -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU men’s basketball hangs on to defeat No. 11 Michigan State 67-63 -- Indiana Daily Student

Joey Brunk is exactly what Archie Miller has needed for three years -- The Hoosier Network

The Minute After: Michigan State -- Inside The Hall

Indiana 67 Michigan State 63 — Three Keys | Final Stats | Highlights -- The Daily Hoosier

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Michigan State -- Inside The Hall

NO. 17 IU WOMEN SNAP SKID AT PENN STATE -- Hoosier Sports Report

No. 17 IU women's basketball breaks losing streak in 76-60 win over Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana takes first step to getting back on track against Penn State -- The Hoosier Network

How the Mad Ants helped to prepare Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo for his return -- The Athletic

