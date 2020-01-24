The Hoosier Daily: January 24
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana adds big win to resume by staying true to itself
Indiana sticks to its strength, plays inside-out to defeat Michigan State
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 11 Michigan State
Instant Reaction: Indiana 67, No. 11 Michigan State 63
Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to IU's 67-63 win over MSU
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Game over!!!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 24, 2020
Hoosiers take it. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/RZTjgw49lk
Who let the dog out? pic.twitter.com/KqpEQcnbrX— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 24, 2020
Archie Miller on Joey Brunk: "He has improved as much as any player I've ever been around, from month-to-month. . .It just means the world." #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 24, 2020
In a new halftime feature, #iubb now has a fan try to re-create “The Wat Shot” at a chance to win $1,000 dollars pic.twitter.com/F09snFiXZf— Jack Grossman (@JackGrossman97) January 24, 2020
Love waking up and seeing @IndianaMBB got the big time win!! Let’s goooooo!— Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) January 24, 2020
Headlines
Insider: Hoosiers prove Big Ten readiness in physical win against Michigan State -- Indianapolis Star
IU basketball plays big, holds off Michigan State -- Indianapolis Star
IU sophomore Race Thompson shows flashes of potential before suffering another injury -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana appears to have figured out what kind of team it has to be -- The Athletic
IU DOWNS NO. 11 MSU, 67-63 -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s basketball hangs on to defeat No. 11 Michigan State 67-63 -- Indiana Daily Student
Joey Brunk is exactly what Archie Miller has needed for three years -- The Hoosier Network
The Minute After: Michigan State -- Inside The Hall
Indiana 67 Michigan State 63 — Three Keys | Final Stats | Highlights -- The Daily Hoosier
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Michigan State -- Inside The Hall
NO. 17 IU WOMEN SNAP SKID AT PENN STATE -- Hoosier Sports Report
No. 17 IU women's basketball breaks losing streak in 76-60 win over Penn State -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana takes first step to getting back on track against Penn State -- The Hoosier Network
How the Mad Ants helped to prepare Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo for his return -- The Athletic
----
