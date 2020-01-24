Redshirt junior Joey Brunk led the team with 14 points and six rebounds on the night as the Hoosiers improve to 15-4 on the season.

Big shots down the stretch helped Indiana earn a 67-63 victory over Michigan State on Thursday, but the consistency of the team's forwards kept the Spartans from forging a comeback.

A 3-point shot from Indiana junior Al Durham broke a tied ball game with 1:52 left to play. His shot went through, but what went unnoticed was the effort from redshirt junior forward Joey Brunk that gave the possession a chance — something that won’t show up on a stat sheet.

After freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis backed his way to the rim, he put up a shot that never had a chance to fall through the basket. Brunk reached over his defender and tipped the ball back to teammate Justin Smith, and play resumed for the Hoosiers.

“I can’t really put it in weight, but it’s not measurable what Joe’s meant to us,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said of Brunk after the victory. “His everyday approach is something, as a coach, you marvel at.”

Jackson-Davis followed closely behind his frontcourt partner, accounting for 12 points and four rebounds that were good for second on the team. Though it took him more than 10 minutes to get settled into the game.

On the other hand, Brunk scored three of Indiana’s first six baskets in the first half, jumpstarting a barrage of scoring that eventually stretched to a 15-point lead. However, those were the only scores for the 6-foot-11 forward in the opening period.

As Brunk suffered through his personal drought, Jackson-Davis stepped up. Once he gathered his footing, he found his way up to seven points in the half which led all Hoosiers. The team had 20 points in the paint in the first half.

“We thought that they were going to pound it inside, and our bigs did not do a very good job,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said.“[Xavier Tillman] did, but the other guys struggled with that. We’re not very big, so that was a problem.”