Archie Miller said Wednesday that his team would need to play a "true frontcourt game" against Michigan State to have a chance at upsetting another ranked team in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. For the most part, that's what Indiana got from its bigs.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, at times, seemed unguardable with his length and strength inside, and Joey Brunk continued his success inside six points and four rebounds in the first half. Jackson-Davis had seven points and two rebounds.

The Hoosiers were able to work the ball through the post early and often, carrying over the ball movement success found at Nebraska.

But Jackson-Davis and Brunk both recorded two early fouls, so the Hoosiers needed to lean on their depth up front in the first half. Race Thompson stepped up. The sophomore brought physicality and effort inside to bring down four crucial rebounds in the first half. He was able to move around so freely inside that he also became part of the ball movement on the offensive end. He eventually scored both buckets he attempted.

Late in the first half, though, Thompson took a hard fall when going up for a lob near the rim and needed to be helped off the floor.

Justin Smith was also able to contribute to the frontcourt efforts, bringing down multiple offensive rebounds and turning them into scores, particularly early in the game.

The Hoosiers would eventually out-rebound Michigan State, 17-15, in the first half and score 20 of its 37 points in the paint.

When Indiana is able to work inside-out, as Miller noted it liked to do offensively, Indiana becomes an offense that is tough to stop in the Big Ten, which seemed so far from reality when Indiana was struggling to hit shots before its game against Ohio State – the game that sparked Indiana's recent success offensively.

Throughout the second half, Indiana didn't get too far away from its first-half strategy of getting into the paint, even when Michigan State was hitting threes and eventually took the lead. Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis commanded the defense, and Michigan State couldn't get much going inside. Once the threes stopped falling, the Spartans had a hard time scoring, while Indiana found good opportunities on nearly every post touch.

When Indiana was at its best Wednesday, it was winning the post play.