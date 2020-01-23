News More News
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 11 Michigan State

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham, transfer forward Joey Brunk and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talked to the media after beating No. 11 Michigan State, 67-63, on Thursday night in Bloomington.

Hear what they had to say in the videos below.

Archie Miller

Players

