WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to win over No. 11 Michigan State
Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham, transfer forward Joey Brunk and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talked to the media after beating No. 11 Michigan State, 67-63, on Thursday night in Bloomington.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Archie Miller
Players
