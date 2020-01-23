News More News
Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to IU's 67-63 win over MSU

Taylor Lehman
Staff
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart discuss their immediate reactions to Indiana's 67-63 win over No. 11 Michigan State in Bloomington on Thursday night.

Hear what they had to say in the video below.

{{ article.author_name }}