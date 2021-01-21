TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 21st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Iowa HC Fran McCaffery on IU: 'Very good defensive team. They've got a lot of weapons. They're deep. They've got one of the best players in the country in Trayce. I think Race Thompson has really taken his game to another level... But they've got a lot of good players' #iubb

Trio of Hoosiers Honored by the Big Ten Conference-- IU Athletics

Render: It’s time for drastic changes for Indiana basketball-- The Hoosier Network

IU gearing for defensive challenge facing Garza , No. 4 Iowa-- The Herald Bulletin

Indiana football looks more like an SEC program and it's yielding results-- Indy Star

Archie Miller: IU must bolster defense or 'we’ll be in big trouble going forward'-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.