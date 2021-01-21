TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 21st

The Hoosier Daily: January 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Kentucky DE Jadairion Smith has Indiana in his top four
Lack of offensive production goes deeper than X’s and O’s
IU Men's Soccer schedule announced
WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham preview Iowa
IU 'regrouped', ready to 'embrace the moment' ahead of tilt with Iowa
Tweets of the Day
Let's play some soccer. #IUMS https://t.co/w3biUO1lCC— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) January 20, 2021
🚨 B1G Basketball Sunday ↴ pic.twitter.com/C5IadLLnls— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 20, 2021
💪💪💪 #IUSD pic.twitter.com/5McbnoSJ9a— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) January 20, 2021
Iowa HC Fran McCaffery on IU: 'Very good defensive team. They've got a lot of weapons. They're deep. They've got one of the best players in the country in Trayce. I think Race Thompson has really taken his game to another level... But they've got a lot of good players' #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) January 20, 2021
𝙁𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙪𝙨#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/C87fjJwMva— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 20, 2021
Headlines
Archie Miller: IU must bolster defense or 'we’ll be in big trouble going forward'-- Indy Star
Indiana football looks more like an SEC program and it's yielding results-- Indy Star
IU gearing for defensive challenge facing Garza , No. 4 Iowa-- The Herald Bulletin
Breaking down Indiana men’s soccer’s conference-only schedule-- The Hoosier Network
Render: It’s time for drastic changes for Indiana basketball-- The Hoosier Network
Trio of Hoosiers Honored by the Big Ten Conference-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
