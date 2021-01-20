TheHoosier - IU Men's Soccer schedule announced

It will be a 10-game schedule which is comprised of just Big Ten games and is set to begin next month.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men's soccer head coach Todd Yeagley announced the 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday morning.

The 10-match slate features five home games and five road games with all 10 matches coming against Big Ten Conference opponents.

"In a year that that has been challenging on many levels, the ability to compete and play matches is exciting," Yeagley said. "This group is ready for competition."

HOME MATCHES: Wisconsin (Feb. 19), Penn State (March 7), Michigan State (March 15), Northwestern (March 23), Maryland (April 4)

AWAY MATCHES: Ohio State (Feb. 23), Northwestern (Feb. 27), Wisconsin (March 11), Rutgers (March 19), Michigan (March 27)

The Big Ten Tournament will be held from April 10-17. The location of the event is to be determined. The 2021 NCAA College Cup will be contested from May 13-17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. All playing sites, start times and dates are subject to change.

Consistent with IU Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, men's soccer matches will be played without fans indefinitely. IU Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses.

