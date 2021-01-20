Indiana is heading into the toughest stretch of its season and it comes at a time when the boat is as rocky as it can get.

Following a 12-point loss to Purdue last week, the Hoosiers have now had seven days off to get 'regrouped' and prepared for the next gauntlet of games.

The Hoosiers now head into a matchup with No. 4 Iowa and will have very little time to breathe after that.

But, for now, the seven day period allowed IU to get back to basics and focus on themselves, something it hasn't been able to do since the season seemingly began.

"We had a lot to take in, a lot to talk about, but very quickly after addressing some of our issues, we had some time to focus on ourselves," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "We are trying to get a couple of things corrected that we can feel good about."

That seven day period has also allowed for much needed rest. Armaan Franklin, before playing against Purdue, had missed the majority of three straight games with a sprained ankle. Rob Phinisee spent very little time on the practice court leading up to IU's game against Purdue due to a knee tweak he suffered against Nebraska.

"It's accountability from myself, our staff to do a better job with our practice sessions. We've had a very hard time practicing like most teams. We've played a lot of games with very few opportunities to take a breath and work on things," Miller said. "You try to manage your team to get to the games and you rob yourself the things that need to be in place everyday to be good against the teams in this league."