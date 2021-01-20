For Kentucky standout defensive end Jadairion Smith, the new year has come with a wave of offers from various colleges.

In January, Smith picked up five offers, running his total to 11.

However, the Ballard High School star, who is one of the top prospects in the Bluegrass State in the Class of 2022, recently announced his top four schools on Twitter, but did mention his recruiting was "100 percent still open."

As for his four schools, Louisville, Boston College, Indiana and Cincinnati made the list. He is still in communication with other programs such as Clemson, Oregon, LSU, Virginia, Syracuse, Tennessee, Rutgers, Purdue and Wake Forest among others.