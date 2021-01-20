Indiana gets back on the road on Thursday for a matchup against No. 4 Iowa where the Hoosiers will look for one of the best wins in the country.

Iowa comes in at 12-2 (6-1) and ranks second in the country averaging 92.2 points per game. The Hawkeyes' two losses have come against Gonzaga and Minnesota.

Luke Garza headlines the Iowa roster as he averages 26.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Garza has been nearly unstoppable this year, scoring 25+ points in eight different games. He also has six double-doubles and every game with double-digit scoring. He will overpower opponents on the block, but also connects on 47.9 percent of his 3's, on 3.4 attempts per game.

Iowa then goes smaller with four wing players around Garza. Joe Wieskamp is second on the team with 14.4 points per game. He is an ideal counter-punch to Garza and has scored 15+ points in eight different games. He provides Iowa with great size on the wing and can play both around the perimeter as well as off of the dribble.

Jordan Bohannon returns as a redshirt senior for Iowa and has been someone Iowa can always rely on in big games. After scoring in double-figures once in the first nine games, he has scored 10+ points in the past five, averaging 17.0 points on 62.9 percent from three (22-of-35). He is averaging 10.5 points overall and has seven games of at least five assists, leading the team with 4.9 apg.

CJ Fredrick is another backcourt member who can light it up from three. Averaging 9.8 points per game and shooting 51 percent from deep, he is known for more of a catch and shoot guard, rather than making plays off of the dribble. 54.8 percent of his shot attempts come from being the three point line this year.

Finally, Jack Nunge comes off of the bench as a reserve big man behind Garza and is more of a traditional forward playing around the paint. He can easily spark runs for Iowa with his energy and toughness. Connor McCaffery is a do-it-all wing who is second on the team in assists at 4.4 per game - seven outings with at least five assists. He averages just 3.2 points per game but plays his role perfectly and allows the backcourt of Bohannon, Fredrick and Wieskamp to all play off of the ball.