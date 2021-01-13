TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 13th

The Hoosier Daily: January 13th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Vincent Fiacable ready to suit up for Hoosiers
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Nebraska
Indiana Football: 3 Key Players to Watch in 2021
Indiana continues pursuit of 2022 forward Alex Karaban
Allen named AFCA National Coach of the Year
Tweets of the Day
Congratulations, @CoachAllenIU. pic.twitter.com/VzWrRyrYsi— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) January 12, 2021
Thursday night fight. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/oAA9uAdapH— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 12, 2021
God’s Plan 🙏🏾Onward and Upward! pic.twitter.com/JyMKSuyjkq— Jován L. Swann (@_jswann) January 13, 2021
Retuning Things: LHP @Sabol_17— Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) January 12, 2021
-@IHSAA1 🏆
-@IndianaBase #ProIU
-.143 vs LHH in ‘19
-Team leading 12.1 K/9#ChaseBigThings🏆
📖: https://t.co/VzxgFVx2Wa pic.twitter.com/EVzQ64ejgr
A top IU 2022 target CJ Gunn had a terrific game tonight in a win over North Central. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) January 13, 2021
Finished with 28 pts & scored in every way possible. 3’s, deep 2’s, drives. Best offensive game of the year for him.
FINAL: Lawrence North 69, North Central 59.https://t.co/Jh9oFWNklq
Allen says his son, Thomas, "is improving." Lifting upper-body work, starting to move toward pool work in terms of working lower body. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 12, 2021
We're THAT excited 😆— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 12, 2021
Our Way-Too-Early top 25 for next year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CCNZutFA4r
Headlines
IU football coach Tom Allen named AFCA Coach of the Year-- Indy Star
STOCK WATCH: Veteran guards trending ahead of B1G stretch for IU-- Indy Star
Poll watch: Where IU landed in final, early top 25-- Crimson Quarry
Hoosiers Ranked No. 12 in Final AP Poll-- IU Athletics
Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.