TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 13th

 The Hoosier Daily: January 13th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 13th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier 

Vincent Fiacable ready to suit up for Hoosiers

Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Nebraska

Indiana Football: 3 Key Players to Watch in 2021

Indiana continues pursuit of 2022 forward Alex Karaban

Allen named AFCA National Coach of the Year

WATCH: Tom Allen talks 2020 season, looks ahead to 2021

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football coach Tom Allen named AFCA Coach of the Year-- Indy Star

STOCK WATCH: Veteran guards trending ahead of B1G stretch for IU-- Indy Star

Poll watch: Where IU landed in final, early top 25-- Crimson Quarry

Hoosiers Ranked No. 12 in Final AP Poll-- IU Athletics

Tom Allen Zoom Press Conference Transcript & Video-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup      

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

