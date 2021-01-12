The 2020 season was a great one for the Indiana Hoosiers.

There were wins over Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

There was a team that was ranked inside the top 10 and achieved another winning season under head coach Tom Allen.

However, a disappointing 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl sent the Hoosiers into an offseason that has featured several seniors coming back for another season.

With that said, TheHoosier.com takes a look at three key players that will be counted on and will have to have a great 2021 season if the Hoosiers are to continue taking big steps forward.