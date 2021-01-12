For Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Vincent Fiacable, the opportunity to stay at home and continue a family dynasty was something he always wanted, especially if it meant playing for the Indiana Hoosiers.

His father played for the Hoosiers during the 1990’s, and his brothers, Stephen and Mike, were on the roster in the 2010’s. In addition, his brother, Nick, is a student assistant.

“I have always dreamed of playing for IU football," Fiacable told TheHoosier.com. "I have been going to games since I was in the first grade. I have always been around the program, and I want to play for a team that I know and love. I will play wherever the coaches need me, whether that is center, guard or tackle."

He played left tackle and defensive tackle for Bishop Dwenger, and Fiacable was also selected to the 2020 Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 all-state selection. He was a team captain, first-team all-conference and ranked as the 10th best prospect in Indiana and the 38th best offensive guard nationally by ESPN. Fiacable had offers from the likes of Ball State, Cincinnati, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Illinois State, Indiana State, Louisville, Ohio, Princeton, San Jose State, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan and Yale.

“It’s an awesome feeling to know that I will be a part of the IU football team in the near future. What sets Indiana apart from everyone else is that they play all four quarters to the very end, and they give every team their very best," Fiacable said.

Not only has Indiana been around Vinny Fiacable in his household, but the Hoosier connection runs deep on the football field as well. At Bishop Dwenger, Fiacable played next to 2020 Indiana early enrollee Luke Wiginton and blocked for Indiana walk-on Patrick Finley.