TheHoosier - Allen named AFCA National Coach of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has been named the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) National Coach of the Year. He was honored during a virtual AFCA Convention awards presentation on Tuesday. Allen was selected by a vote of the active AFCA members at FBS schools. He joins Bo McMillin (1945) and John Pont (1967) as the only IU head coaches to earn Werner Ladder AFCA FBS National Coach of the Year recognition.

"Tom is very deserving of this honor, which recognizes the remarkable job that he has done in propelling our football program to a level of success that we have not enjoyed in decades," IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. "I'm particularly pleased that this honor comes from the AFCA and his fellow coaches, who appreciate the outstanding job that Tom has done with our program. This is a great day for not only Tom and our players, but also our department and Indiana University."

The Big Ten's Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote) and Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote), Allen is also a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. He was also a finalist for the Dodd Trophy and the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

Below are some of the program's notable 2020 achievements:

Indiana finished the year ranked for a program record 10-consecutive weeks, including a No. 12 final rating from the Associated Press, its highest final ranking since 1967 (No. 4).

IU played in consecutive January bowl games for the first time in school history.

The Hoosiers were ranked in the Top 10 six times, the second-most in school history (9 weeks in 1945).•Indiana collected its first Top-10 ranking in the Nov. 8 AP Poll (No. 10) since Sept. 22, 1969 (No. 10).

IU's No. 7 rating (Dec. 13, 20) was its best in the AP Poll since Nov. 27, 1967 (No. 4).•The Hoosiers three Top-25 victories tied for the third-most in the country.

Their three Top-25 wins also matched the 1945 team's program record.

Indiana is 14-7 overall and 11-5 in league play since the beginning of the 2019 campaign.

IU's 14 victories share fourth and its 11 Big Ten wins share third among all B1G teams during that span.

The AFCA has named a Coach of the Year since 1935. The Werner Ladder AFCA?FBS Coach of the Year award is the oldest and most prestigious of all the Coach of the Year awards and is the only one chosen exclusively by coaches.

Most Awards: Penn State's Joe Paterno has the most AFCA FBS National Coach of the Year awards with five. He won his honors in 1968, 1972, 1982, 1986 and 2005. Second behind Paterno is Alabama's Paul "Bear" Bryant with three honors in 1961, 1971 and 1973. Three coaches are tied for third with two honors each: Darrell Royal, Texas, 1963, 1970; John McKay, USC, 1962, 1972 and Gary Patterson, TCU, 2009, 2014.

About AFCA The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."