Class of 2022 forward Alex Karaban has been high on Indiana's board since it offered back in March.

The 6-foot-8, three-star forward ranks No. 120 in the Rivals150 rankings.

As his recruitment continues to heat up, he tells TheHoosier.com that there are a consistent five schools prioritizing him. Those five consist of Indiana, Providence, Creighton, Harvard and Stanford.

Indiana, Creighton and Providence have been prioritizing Karaban the longest out of that group.

Part of Karaban's game that is so intriguing to many programs is his versatility. Last season he averaged 20 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while being the lone sophomore to land a spot on the Class AAA All-NEPSAC First-Team. Karaban has the ability to stretch the floor while using his size against a smaller opponent on the block.