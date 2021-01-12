TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 12th

The Hoosier Daily: January 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana Basketball Roundup: Prep Report
Indiana Basketball legend Wayne Radford has passed away at the age of 64
2020 Season in Review: Indiana tight ends
Tom Allen earns FCA's 2020 Grant Teaff Award
Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week
Jamar Johnson declares for 2021 NFL Draft
Tweets of the Day
⚪️ Three double-doubles— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 11, 2021
🔴 20.0 ppg, 12.7 rpg
⚪️ 52.4% from the field
🔴 Second @B1GMBBall Honor
More: https://t.co/aLjwqJzS3m pic.twitter.com/xSf3NT19MG
🤍❤️forever 🙏🏽 . #LEO pic.twitter.com/nw6l5qWB3y— iwonagrammy (@jamarjohnson568) January 11, 2021
.@grace_berger34 is on the @B1Gwbball Player of the Week honor roll! 👏— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 11, 2021
𝙄𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨
⚪️ 17.7 ppg.
🔴 8.3 apg.
⚪️ 6.0 rpg.
🔴 55.8 FG %
⚪️ 2nd triple-double of the season vs. Penn State
🔴 +8.3 assist/turnover ratio
⚪️ 1.7 steals per game pic.twitter.com/aq3Ik6D47g
⏰ Game Time Announcement pic.twitter.com/9zwtwWDD8C— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 11, 2021
Welcome to The Land, @YogiFerrell11!— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 12, 2021
📺 #CavsGrizzlies on @FOXSportsCLE pic.twitter.com/2fN3OMVRex
Working hard for what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/7kZgK5bHFQ— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) January 11, 2021
Headlines
Wayne Radford, who 'was just always there' for Indiana basketball, dies at 64-- Indy Star
IU JUNIOR JAMAR JOHNSON ENTERS NFL DRAFT-- Hoosier Sports Report
Who’s happy with the Big Ten? An analysis-- Crimson Quarry
OPINION: IU men’s basketball needs to rethink how it does laundry-- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Defense first: the key for increased minutes for IU women’s basketball reserves-- Indiana Daily Student
Balance the Secret to the Hoosiers' Success at Nebraska-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.