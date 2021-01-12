TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 12th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

⚪️ Three double-doubles 🔴 20.0 ppg, 12.7 rpg ⚪️ 52.4% from the field 🔴 Second @B1GMBBall Honor More: https://t.co/aLjwqJzS3m pic.twitter.com/xSf3NT19MG

. @grace_berger34 is on the @B1Gwbball Player of the Week honor roll! 👏 𝙄𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 ⚪️ 17.7 ppg. 🔴 8.3 apg. ⚪️ 6.0 rpg. 🔴 55.8 FG % ⚪️ 2nd triple-double of the season vs. Penn State 🔴 +8.3 assist/turnover ratio ⚪️ 1.7 steals per game pic.twitter.com/aq3Ik6D47g

Working hard for what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/7kZgK5bHFQ

Balance the Secret to the Hoosiers' Success at Nebraska-- IU Athletics

OPINION: Defense first: the key for increased minutes for IU women’s basketball reserves-- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU men’s basketball needs to rethink how it does laundry-- Indiana Daily Student

Who’s happy with the Big Ten? An analysis-- Crimson Quarry

Wayne Radford, who 'was just always there' for Indiana basketball, dies at 64-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.