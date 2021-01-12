 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 12th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 12th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Indiana Basketball Roundup: Prep Report

Indiana Basketball legend Wayne Radford has passed away at the age of 64

2020 Season in Review: Indiana tight ends

Tom Allen earns FCA's 2020 Grant Teaff Award

Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week

Jamar Johnson declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Archie Miller Radio Show

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Wayne Radford, who 'was just always there' for Indiana basketball, dies at 64-- Indy Star

IU JUNIOR JAMAR JOHNSON ENTERS NFL DRAFT-- Hoosier Sports Report

Who’s happy with the Big Ten? An analysis-- Crimson Quarry

OPINION: IU men’s basketball needs to rethink how it does laundry-- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Defense first: the key for increased minutes for IU women’s basketball reserves-- Indiana Daily Student

Balance the Secret to the Hoosiers' Success at Nebraska-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup    

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}