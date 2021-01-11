TheHoosier - Tom Allen earns FCA's 2020 Grant Teaff Award

Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has received the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Allen shared the award with Coastal Carolina University head coach Jamey Chaldwell, who guided the Chanticleers to a perfect regular season before falling to Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

“Fellowship of Christian Athletes has honored two outstanding coaches who have impacted countless players over their successful careers,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. “We congratulate Tom Allen and Jamey Chadwell for not only their accomplishments on the field, but also for the way they have touched the lives of countless young athletes—all for the glory of God.”

Allen's 18 victories are the most for an Indiana head coach over his first three seasons, and he has guided Indiana to winning seasons and January bowl games the last two years.

The New Castle, Indiana native joined Indiana University’s staff as associate head coach/defense at the start of 2016, and he promptly went on to become a Broyles Award nominee. Allen has strong ties to the Hoosier state as he served as head coach at Ben Davis High School (2004-06), defensive coordinator at Ben Davis (1998-03) and Marion High School (1997) and earned his master’s degree from Indiana (2002).Over the past 25 seasons, the teams for which Allen has been a member of the coaching staff have posted a combined record of 240-88 (.732).

Named after Grant Teaff, former Baylor University coach, AFCA executive director and Trustee Emeritus of the FCA Board of Trustees, the Coach of the Year Award presented by FCA recognizes a football coach who exemplifies Christian principles and who is involved in FCA. The award is also based on the success and performance of the coach’s team that season. Previous winners include Blake Anderson (2019), Matt Campbell (2018), Scott Frost (2017), John Stiegelmeier (2016), Larry Fedora (2015), Dabo Swinney (2014), Tommy Bowden, Tommy Tuberville and Jerry Kill.