Trayce Jackson-Davis named Big Ten Player of the Week
IU sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week for his performances this past week.
He averaged 20.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and shot 52.4 percent from the field with wins over Maryland and Nebraska and a loss in double OT to No. 8 Wisconsin.
This is the second time this season that Jackson-Davis won the award.
Below is the full release.
---
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week with Iowa's Jason Bohannon.
The Center Grove graduate posted three double-doubles last week against Maryland, Wisconsin and Nebraska. He averaged 20.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and shot 52.4% from the field.
Against Maryland, he had 22 points and 15 rebounds and scored 12 points with two steals in the final 10 minutes of the game, making all five of his field goal attempts during that span.
At Wisconsin, he finished with 23 points, 12 boards, four assists and three blocked shots. Sunday at Nebraska, he had 15 points, 13 in the second half and 11 rebounds. It is the second time he has earned the honor this season (December 7).
He ranks among Big Ten leaders in scoring, rebounds, field goal percentage and blocked shots. He is averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and is shooting 53.2% from the field. He leads the nation in free throws made (79) and attempted (111).
He was recently named to the Midseason Wooden Award Watch list which is comprised of the top 25 players in the country.
----
