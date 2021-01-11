IU sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week for his performances this past week. He averaged 20.0 points, 12.7 rebounds and shot 52.4 percent from the field with wins over Maryland and Nebraska and a loss in double OT to No. 8 Wisconsin. This is the second time this season that Jackson-Davis won the award. Below is the full release. ---

