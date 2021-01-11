Indiana junior safety Jamar Johnson has announced he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

He joins Whop Philyor and Harry Crider as the three Hoosiers to declare for the NFL Draft.

“I can truly say that I have grown as a man and as a player during my time in Bloomington," Johnson wrote. "I am forever grateful to have gained life long friends and brothers in the process.

"I have loved my time at IU, will always bleed cream and crimson. Thank you for the support and Go Hoosiers.”