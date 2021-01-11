Jamar Johnson declares for 2021 NFL Draft
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana junior safety Jamar Johnson has announced he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
He joins Whop Philyor and Harry Crider as the three Hoosiers to declare for the NFL Draft.
“I can truly say that I have grown as a man and as a player during my time in Bloomington," Johnson wrote. "I am forever grateful to have gained life long friends and brothers in the process.
"I have loved my time at IU, will always bleed cream and crimson. Thank you for the support and Go Hoosiers.”
Johnson was an All-Big Ten First Team selection in 2020, finishing second on the team in tackles, with 43. He also tied for the team lead in interceptions with Jaylin Williams with four.
Indiana led the country with 17 interceptions in the regular season this year.
Earlier this offseason, seniors Raheem Layne and Marcelino Ball announced they would both be utilizing the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to COVID, and return to IU. Indiana also returns Jaylin Williams, Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor in the secondary.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.