Indiana Basketball legend Wayne Radford has passed away at the age of 64
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana basketball fans received some sad news Monday morning when it came out that former Hoosier Wayne Radford passed away at the age of 64. Radford was a four-year player at Indiana from 1975-1978 and was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.
Radford appeared in 109 games for Indiana and averaged 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for his career. He ranks sixth all-time at IU in field goal percentage (55.3%) and earned Academic All-American and Academic All-Big Ten honors during his career with the Hoosiers. He was also named the team MVP in 1978.
Don Fischer, the voice of the Hoosiers, had some great things to say about Radford on Indiana Sports Beat Radio.
“Wayne Radford was such a good man,” Fischer said. “Not just a really fine basketball player, but just a really fine person … Wayne is one of my all-time favorite basketball players.”
Radford was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. He was raised in Indianapolis and attended Arlington High School, where he led the team to a regional title in 1974.
Bob Knight recruited Radford to come play for the Hoosiers and he put together an admirable four seasons. He worked his way up from his early status as a role player to become a starter in his senior season, where he put up some great numbers. Radford averaged 15.6 points that year and led the team to a 21-8 record.
Fischer dished on what made Radford so lovable during his time in Bloomington.
“He was always an undersized guy at Indiana,” Fischer said. “He was always a physical guy… he was a hard-nosed guy and played hard every minute he was on the floor.”
In addition to being a great player, Radford was also a beloved teammate.
“He always spoke his mind and would tell you exactly what he thought,” Fischer commented. “If he thought something was wrong, he would tell you that immediately and do it in a way you could accept it. I think all of his teammates revered him.”
"Our entire program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Wayne Radford," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "He embodied everything you would want to see in an IU basketball player. He was a champion in life and on the court.
"I always appreciated seeing him and his support for IU and us in particular were unwavering. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."
Radford was a Hoosier through and through. He was raised in Indianapolis, played for Indiana University, and was drafted by the Indiana Pacers. The Indiana basketball community lost a cherished figure today.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.