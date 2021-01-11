Indiana basketball fans received some sad news Monday morning when it came out that former Hoosier Wayne Radford passed away at the age of 64. Radford was a four-year player at Indiana from 1975-1978 and was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers.

Radford appeared in 109 games for Indiana and averaged 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for his career. He ranks sixth all-time at IU in field goal percentage (55.3%) and earned Academic All-American and Academic All-Big Ten honors during his career with the Hoosiers. He was also named the team MVP in 1978.

Don Fischer, the voice of the Hoosiers, had some great things to say about Radford on Indiana Sports Beat Radio.

“Wayne Radford was such a good man,” Fischer said. “Not just a really fine basketball player, but just a really fine person … Wayne is one of my all-time favorite basketball players.”

Radford was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. He was raised in Indianapolis and attended Arlington High School, where he led the team to a regional title in 1974.