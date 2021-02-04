TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 4th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

We told you - watch out for this one 🤫 https://t.co/i06rcPE7if pic.twitter.com/HknZgU6O1I

↓ The @USTFCCCA Cross Country rankings are in ↓ 𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟 - No. 16 𝕄𝕖𝕟 - No. 18 #IUXC | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/MxHNWHXTxv

Updated Schedule for Saturday 12PM Indiana vs. Michigan State 2PM Indiana vs. Nebraska 4PM Michigan State vs. Nebraska We wish Rutgers the best.

COMMITTED! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and friends for supporting me, and thank you to @coachryanhansen , @CoachWrightIU , and @CoachAllenIU for this opportunity. Thrilled to be part of @IndianaFootball #LEO 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LZ10xCkPIg

⚪️ Weekly Rankings Report 🔴 @DonnellWashin12 ⬆️ 20 spots ⚪️ 3 others move up this week ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z4Wm7rpbsL

IU volleyball to take on Iowa Friday, Saturday in search of second win of the season-- Indiana Daily Student

An oral history of the Arby’s tweet-- Crimson Quarry

Women’s notes: Berger continues to do it all for Hoosiers- - Crimson Quarry

IU keeps losing games like this, and there's no reason to believe Archie Miller can fix it-- Indy Star

