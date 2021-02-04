TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 4th

The Hoosier Daily: February 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
IU fails to make winning plays down the stretch: 'We are not tough enough'
Archie Miller provides update on Jerome Hunter
National Signing Day: Indiana's 2021 recruiting class
Pennsylvania wide receiver Eli Jochem accepts PWO from Hoosiers
Tweets of the Day
We told you - watch out for this one 🤫https://t.co/i06rcPE7if pic.twitter.com/HknZgU6O1I— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 3, 2021
↓ The @USTFCCCA Cross Country rankings are in ↓— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 3, 2021
𝕎𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟 - No. 16
𝕄𝕖𝕟 - No. 18 #IUXC | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/MxHNWHXTxv
Let's keep it rollin'— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 3, 2021
• Malachi Holt-Bennett (@MightyMal_2)— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 3, 2021
• Birmingham, Alabama pic.twitter.com/TiOjfkgvCw
Updated Schedule for Saturday— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 3, 2021
12PM Indiana vs. Michigan State
2PM Indiana vs. Nebraska
4PM Michigan State vs. Nebraska
We wish Rutgers the best.
COMMITTED! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and friends for supporting me, and thank you to @coachryanhansen, @CoachWrightIU, and @CoachAllenIU for this opportunity. Thrilled to be part of @IndianaFootball #LEO 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LZ10xCkPIg— Eli Jochem⁵ (@EliJochem) February 3, 2021
⚪️ Weekly Rankings Report— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 3, 2021
🔴 @DonnellWashin12 ⬆️ 20 spots
⚪️ 3 others move up this week ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z4Wm7rpbsL
OFFICIAL✍🏾🔴@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/UAy970Ui5Y— MB² (@MightyMal_2) February 3, 2021
Headlines
IU keeps losing games like this, and there's no reason to believe Archie Miller can fix it-- Indy Star
Women’s notes: Berger continues to do it all for Hoosiers-- Crimson Quarry
An oral history of the Arby’s tweet-- Crimson Quarry
IU adds four-star WR to 2021 class-- The Herald Bulletin
IU volleyball to take on Iowa Friday, Saturday in search of second win of the season-- Indiana Daily Student
Thompson's Determination Making Him a Leader-- IU Athletics
----
